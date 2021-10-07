Mountain High Acquisitions Corp OTC: MYHI Announces Intended Name Change to Hygentech
A new focus as a pure-play company dedicated entirely to innovating and delivering high quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe.
We are thrilled to be an important part of providing desperately needed advanced health and hygiene solutions that will drive improved safety in public spaces while simultaneously lowering costs.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain High Acquisitions Company, in keeping with its stated focus and strategy of becoming the leader in both the innovation and the delivery of dependable and high-quality hygiene solutions to keep people safe in public places announced today its intent to change its name to Hygentech.
Hygentech reflects a strategic intent to provide surface and personal hygiene solutions by employing better science, technology, and powerful sales ecosystem to revolutionize the safety and well-being for all. The name change aligns with the Company’s recent acquisition of Certain Supply, a full line personal protective excellence organization supporting more than 1,400 office and janitorial reseller organizations.
Our strategy and execution is progressing rapidly with the addition of David Aquino, our Chief Operating Officer and founder of Certain Supply. David is charged with implementing our outlined strategy across product, technology (appliances), and sales ecosystem by leveraging David’s supply chain and leadership experience with SharkNinja, Aramark and Unilever.
Hygentech (MYHI), will leverage our newly acquired customer ecosystem to offer our advanced hygiene products, services, and technology solutions. Hygentech will continue to fulfill our products from Commerce, CA and grow our solution portfolio through a commitment to science and engineering and partnerships.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to leverage Hygentech as an important part of providing desperately needed advanced health and hygiene solutions – innovating across the entire ecosystem that will drive improved safety for public spaces while driving down costs through the use of next generation engineering, science and technology.” Raymond Watt, Chairman and CEO of Hygentech
Hygentech is committed to becoming the worldwide leader in innovating and delivering high-quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe in public places. As evidenced by COVID-19; there is an urgent need for innovation in hygiene technologies, the world needs better products that have essentially been unchanged since the 1918 flu. Every school, office and public place needs a dependable source of high-quality hygiene solutions; too many venders have sold poor products and have not been dependable. We exist to solve both innovation and dependability; to help keep people safe and allow the world to operate and thrive.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including statements relating to our estimates, projections, goals, commitments, and expected results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe” “project” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “goal," “target,” “objective,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
