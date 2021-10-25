Mountain High Acquisitions Corp OTC: MYHI Announces Participation in Key Office and Janitorial Dealer Conference
In keeping with its growing customer base within the Office Products /Janitorial channel, Hygentech is participating in Office Partners “Gathering on the Gulf.”
Mountain High Acquisitions Company (OTCMKTS:MYHI)
We are honored to participate in Office Partner's "Gathering on the Gulf" allowing Hygentech to strengthen our relationships with over 115 Independent Office and Janitorial Dealers across the U.S.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain High Acquisitions Company, in keeping with its growing customer base within the Office Products and Janitorial channel, Certain Supply, a recent acquisition of Hygentech, is participating this week in Office Partners “Gathering on the Gulf.” Office Partners is a decades old Office and Janitorial dealer purchasing organization that boasts over 115 companies that buy through the cooperative. Certain Supply currently supports Office Partners members with a full line of Health, Hygiene and Safety products. This is the first group program held by Office Partners in nearly two years and with one-on-one meetings with over 35 dealers the event allows our team to share our latest product and supply chain solutions including advanced disinfectant, enhanced protective apparel, purification appliances along with our direct manufactured nitrile glove programs.
— David Aquino, COO Hygentech / President of Certain Supply
About [Hygentech / MYHI]
Hygentech is committed to becoming the worldwide leader in innovating and delivering high-quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe in public places. As evidenced by COVID-19; there is an urgent need for innovation in hygiene technologies, the world needs better products that have essentially been unchanged since the 1918 flu. Every school, office and public place needs a dependable source of high-quality hygiene solutions; too many venders have sold poor products and have not been dependable. We exist to solve both innovation and dependability; to help keep people safe and allow the world to operate and thrive.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including statements relating to our estimates, projections, goals, commitments, and expected results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe” “project” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “goal," “target,” “objective,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
Media Contact:
Cliff Boro
Investor Relations
cliff@boroventures.com
Cliff Boro
Hygentech
+1 442-777-3730
email us here