Endurance Zone acquires CyclingHub
This acquisition will enhance Endurance Zone's offering, creating a full endurance sports solution, integrating our technology, social media, athlete managementBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the contracts drawn up and the ink dried, Endurance Zone is proud to announce that the sports marketing agency CyclingHub is now part of the Endurance Zone Family.
The UK-established agency (est. 2018) has been at the forefront of creative and successful marketing solutions, social media management, content creation, and athlete management. This acquisition will bolster the Endurance Zone offering, creating a full sports solution system, integrating the use of technology, and sports brands that Endurance Zone is known for with the advanced social media, content, and athlete management of CyclingHub.
Tim Fulford, (CEO - CyclingHub) Appointed as Agency Director for Endurance Zone:
“CyclingHub has been working with Endurance Zone for a couple of years now and with the technological advances, they have made in the market with their bespoke rewards platform and relationships with over 200 leading endurance brands it was a natural fit. It was clear that an acquisition creates more opportunities to explore activation with athletes and social clients we work with”
David Birch, CEO, and Co-Founder of Endurance Zone:
“Over the last 2 years, I have seen the professionalism and knowledge in the market that CyclingHub has, having had the chance to activate several of our brands through their athlete relationships as well as the team managing socials for several of our high profile professional athletes and industry clients. The joining of both businesses creates a very unique offering in the market. As an agency, we not only supply our bespoke rewards platform to leading endurance brands across the world but can now add even greater value to our clients with sector-led expertise in marketing, social media, and PR”
Endurance Zone will retain all of CyclingHub’s staff and organic brands as well as the Chris Pritchard Show and Win Your Dream Bike.
