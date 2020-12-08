OEM Medical Solutions announced Acquisition of Destiny Surgical Products
OEM Medical Solutions announced Acquisition of Destiny Surgical ProductsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OEM Medical Solutions LLC announced at the October meeting of the Baltimore Medical Engineers & Technicians Society (BMETS) that it has purchased Destiny Surgical Products, authorized sales agent for Skytron LLC, in the Maryland and D.C. territories.
Skytron, (www.skytron.com) founded in 1972 is a family-owned and privately held company, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a specialist in healthcare efficiency, Skytron brings clinically superior solutions to critical care environments. Skytron delivers solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership through better design, exceptional service and parts support, and a commitment to quality. Our planning and design team helps customers create the most productive and high performing healthcare spaces possible.
Skytron’s Products are found in:
• Operating Rooms: Surgical Tables, Lights & Booms, Scrub Sinks, Modular Walls, Storage Cabinets, Carts, Utility columns
• Central and Sterile Supply: Sterilizers, Washer-Disinfectors, Ultrasonic Cleaners, Prep and Pack tables, RTLS Asset Management
• Environmental Services: UV Robots for smart, single cycle whole room disinfection in the OR, ICU, patient rooms, and public spaces
• Critical Care Areas: Stainless Steel Warming Cabinets, Documentation Stations
Founded in 2009, OEM Medical Solutions LLC www.oemmed.com provides quality repairs of surgical scopes and medical equipment with expedited pick-up and delivery service. OEM Medical Solutions LLC specializes in new and refurbished medical equipment sales, repair services, biomedical preventative maintenance service, inventory management technology, and infection prevention services. Baltimore based and centrally located near I-95 and I-695, OEM Medical Solutions LLC maintains a 30,000+ square foot facility, housing scope and biomedical equipment repair labs, pre-owned medical equipment sales inventory, administrative offices, and secure and climate-controlled warehouse storage space.
OEM Medical believes the Skytron product offering complements its existing business and will enhance its commitment to sales and service of industry-leading products, in the hospital, ambulatory surgery center, and medical clinic marketplace.
For inquiries, contact Michael Milan (Executive Sales Manager), Ted Honeywell (Principal), or Dave Reier (Principal) at 410-574-1729.
