Endurance Zone™ Announces Exclusive Partnership with Discount Sports Network (DSN) & Busby
EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore Maryland, December 11, 2020: Endurance Zone™ today is thrilled to announce it has entered into a 3-year exclusive partnership with Discount Sports Network (DSN) and Busby.
“Endurance Sports and the associated training costs can be expensive. As such at Endurance Zone™ we felt providing additional rewards for our members on brands and products they are already purchasing was a great compliment to the endurance content our members were already consuming. This additional perk will provide our members with deep discounts on the brands they already love. Saving our members money and furthering our cause to make endurance sports as accessible as possible for everyone.
Additionally, as athletes, we spend many hours training outdoors and for some, that means cycling, running, climbing, trail riding, and more. When we reviewed what Busby offers users in terms of safety which was unparalleled to anything else we had seen in the market. We knew without a doubt this was something we need to include within the Endurance Zone platform for our athletes and members” said J. Todd Jennings, CEO & Co-Founder of Endurance Zone™ TV.
DSN and Busby are hugely excited to exclusively partner with Endurance Zone™ TV, the home of endurance sports content.
David Birch – CEO & Founder of DSN had this to say “We love Endurance Zone™ TV - their ethos, their passion, and above all their quality content. We know our members can’t get enough of endurance sports through the discounts they use and so it was a natural fit to partner with Endurance Zone™ TV”
James Duffy – Commercial Director & Co-Founder of Busby added “Endurance Zone™ TV is an ideal partnership for us as we’re all about enabling people to push themselves to the limit, with a revolutionary technology that keeps them safe. More and more endurance athletes use Busby and we can’t wait to work more closely with Endurance Zone™ TV over the coming years”
About Endurance Zone™
Started by a group of veteran age group and professional athletes, Endurance Zone™ is an Endurance Sports Media and marketing company. Providing a comprehensive OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform Endurance Zone™ TV designed to provide all things endurance sports in a single source of positive, informative, inspirational, and entertaining content. Think of it as your omnichannel source for all Endurance Sports.
Currently, 14+ original Endurance Zone™ shows hosted by some of the biggest names in sports such as Challenged Athlete Heroes with host Bob Babbitt of Breakfast with Bob fame, In the Zone with Co-Founder Fireman Rob, The Tim and Rinny Show with Pro Triathletes Tim O’Donnell and Mirinda Carfrae, and Uncorked with Ironman Champion Meredith Kessler. Also, Endurance Zone TV will host several docu-series, live broadcasts, as well as some pay-per-view events.
Learn more about Endurance Zone™ at EnduranceZone.com and EnduranceZoneTV.com
About Discount Sports Network (DSN)
Discount Sports Network was founded in 2017 by a couple of cycling enthusiasts. We started talking about how much we spent on cycling and although we felt it was worth it, it was more than expected!
As a result, we decided to grow a network which could negotiate discounts for the benefit of all its members. From big cycling retailers, global sports brands, events, and even coffee shops, our aim has always been to save our members money.
We are proud to use our direct personal relationships to negotiate exclusive all year round discounts with some of the top brands in the world. Our vision has always been to make sports more affordable and accessible to everyone.
Learn more about DSN at www.DiscountSportsNetwork.com
About Busby
Our vision is to make all users whether they’re on or off-road safer, reduce rider risk, and make them more visible than ever before.
Busby is an exciting new platform that vastly improves the safety of vulnerable road users (VRU), without any additional hardware. Busby alerts nominated emergency contacts, automatically, if the user requires assistance, and that's not all, in a world-first (patent pending), Busby warns drivers in advance that a VRU is in a close proximity, thereby raising awareness and potentially preventing an incident from occurring.
The aim of Busby is to become the global standard for road safety.
Learn more about Busby at www.Busby.io
Todd Jennings
“Endurance Sports and the associated training costs can be expensive. As such at Endurance Zone™ we felt providing additional rewards for our members on brands and products they are already purchasing was a great compliment to the endurance content our members were already consuming. This additional perk will provide our members with deep discounts on the brands they already love. Saving our members money and furthering our cause to make endurance sports as accessible as possible for everyone.
Additionally, as athletes, we spend many hours training outdoors and for some, that means cycling, running, climbing, trail riding, and more. When we reviewed what Busby offers users in terms of safety which was unparalleled to anything else we had seen in the market. We knew without a doubt this was something we need to include within the Endurance Zone platform for our athletes and members” said J. Todd Jennings, CEO & Co-Founder of Endurance Zone™ TV.
DSN and Busby are hugely excited to exclusively partner with Endurance Zone™ TV, the home of endurance sports content.
David Birch – CEO & Founder of DSN had this to say “We love Endurance Zone™ TV - their ethos, their passion, and above all their quality content. We know our members can’t get enough of endurance sports through the discounts they use and so it was a natural fit to partner with Endurance Zone™ TV”
James Duffy – Commercial Director & Co-Founder of Busby added “Endurance Zone™ TV is an ideal partnership for us as we’re all about enabling people to push themselves to the limit, with a revolutionary technology that keeps them safe. More and more endurance athletes use Busby and we can’t wait to work more closely with Endurance Zone™ TV over the coming years”
About Endurance Zone™
Started by a group of veteran age group and professional athletes, Endurance Zone™ is an Endurance Sports Media and marketing company. Providing a comprehensive OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform Endurance Zone™ TV designed to provide all things endurance sports in a single source of positive, informative, inspirational, and entertaining content. Think of it as your omnichannel source for all Endurance Sports.
Currently, 14+ original Endurance Zone™ shows hosted by some of the biggest names in sports such as Challenged Athlete Heroes with host Bob Babbitt of Breakfast with Bob fame, In the Zone with Co-Founder Fireman Rob, The Tim and Rinny Show with Pro Triathletes Tim O’Donnell and Mirinda Carfrae, and Uncorked with Ironman Champion Meredith Kessler. Also, Endurance Zone TV will host several docu-series, live broadcasts, as well as some pay-per-view events.
Learn more about Endurance Zone™ at EnduranceZone.com and EnduranceZoneTV.com
About Discount Sports Network (DSN)
Discount Sports Network was founded in 2017 by a couple of cycling enthusiasts. We started talking about how much we spent on cycling and although we felt it was worth it, it was more than expected!
As a result, we decided to grow a network which could negotiate discounts for the benefit of all its members. From big cycling retailers, global sports brands, events, and even coffee shops, our aim has always been to save our members money.
We are proud to use our direct personal relationships to negotiate exclusive all year round discounts with some of the top brands in the world. Our vision has always been to make sports more affordable and accessible to everyone.
Learn more about DSN at www.DiscountSportsNetwork.com
About Busby
Our vision is to make all users whether they’re on or off-road safer, reduce rider risk, and make them more visible than ever before.
Busby is an exciting new platform that vastly improves the safety of vulnerable road users (VRU), without any additional hardware. Busby alerts nominated emergency contacts, automatically, if the user requires assistance, and that's not all, in a world-first (patent pending), Busby warns drivers in advance that a VRU is in a close proximity, thereby raising awareness and potentially preventing an incident from occurring.
The aim of Busby is to become the global standard for road safety.
Learn more about Busby at www.Busby.io
Todd Jennings
Endurance Zone
+1 410-267-4490 Ext-500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn