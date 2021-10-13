Imperial Pro Inspection LLC Launches Commercial Inspection Services
Imperial Pro Inspection is proud to announce that it has launched commercial inspection services in the greater Houston area.
After years of requests we're finally bringing our exceptional reporting and old-fashioned Texan service to the commercial real estate sector and we're excited about it.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Land, TX, October 13, 2021 – Imperial Pro Inspection is proud to announce that it has launched commercial inspection services in the greater Houston area. Imperial Pro Inspection will now bring their exceptional reporting, service ratings and reviews to the commercial real estate industry, a sector that is in need of more qualified commercial inspectors as America goes back to work. Imperial Pro will bring their experience in rapidly inspecting multiple properties for large commercial buyers that purchase large portfolios.
Whether purchasing or leasing a commercial building, Imperial Pro Inspection provides inspections for retail stand-alones & strip centers, restaurants, warehouses, office buildings, apartments & hotels, churches and commercial draw inspection. Imperial Pro's commercial clients are investors, lenders, government, business owners, realtors, lawyers, property managers, insurance companies and more.
During the inspection Imperial Pro Inspection will evaluate all major components and systems such as structural, foundation, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems under the ASTM Standard E-2018-15 guidelines. Imperial Pro will utilize infrared thermal imaging to evaluate any visible moisture intrusions to provide a more thorough evaluation of the property condition. Imperial Pro has also teamed up with a licensed mold and asbestos company to provide additional inspection services when requested.
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC was awarded the Best of Porch Award for 2020. These winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.
Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area. Our mission is to conduct each and every home inspection as if it were our own home because we truly care.
