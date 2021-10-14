Polyverse Joins AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Partner Program
Polyverse's Polymorphing for Linux is now available in AWS Marketplace, further allowing organizations to secure their applications and operating systems.
We are excited to be a part of the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Public Sector Partner Program.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyverse, one of the leading providers of cybersecurity solutions for Linux, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. In addition, Polyverse joins the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, which recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world. With Polymorphing for Linux now available in AWS Marketplace and AWS GovCloud (US), it is easier than ever for customers to get another added layer of security for their operating systems and applications from known and undisclosed memory-based attacks, on top of the already secure AWS.
— Alex Gounares, Polyverse CEO
Alex Gounares, Polyverse founder and CEO, said “We are excited to be a part of the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. At Polyverse, we are committed to solving the cybersecurity crisis, and by joining these networks and programs, we can provide flexible, easy-to-install, and scalable solutions for enterprises on AWS with built-in protection against zero-day attacks.”
Currently used by the Department of Defense and other security conscious organizations to protect their critical applications and infrastructure, Polymorphing mitigates risk from rapidly increasing and adapting cyberattacks on Linux. It provides immediate protection for legacy systems and provides protection during periods when you cannot or choose not to patch without any negative impact on application performance or disruptive changes to working practices or processes.
To learn more about Polymorphing and our other cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website, Polyverse.com.
