Polyverse partners with Arganteal to provide automated DevSecOps
Polyverse has partnered with Arganteal to provide secured, automated DevSecOps orchestration.
Polyverse technology is an amazing weapon against cybersecurity threats, and we look forward to working with the company to rapidly deploy its solution to a broad customer base.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyverse, the computer industry’s leading provider of zero trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Arganteal to provide secured, automated DevSecOps orchestration for the rapid deployment and configuration of networks, infrastructure and applications in legacy or virtual environments.
— Steve Kelley, Arganteal co-founder and CEO
Arganteal synthesizes DevSecOps orchestration scripts, and can automate the tedious projects that routinely occupy expensive subject-matter experts. Arganteal works with any API, any platform, and any scripting language.
By harnessing the power of automation and overall system security with Polyverse’s technology, Arganteal and Polyverse are creating a resilient cybersecurity solution for governments and enterprises that mitigates known and unknown memory-based attacks.
Alex Gounares, Polyverse founder and CEO, said “We are excited to partner with Arganteal and its team. At Polyverse, we are committed to solving the cybersecurity crisis, and by partnering with Arganteal we can provide a flexible, automated deployment solution for enterprises with built in protection against zero-day attacks.”
Steve Kelley, Arganteal co-founder and CEO, said, “Polyverse technology is an amazing weapon against cybersecurity threats, and we look forward to working with the company to rapidly deploy its solution to a broad customer base”.
About Polyverse:
Polyverse develops leading-edge cybersecurity technology to build diversity across multiple system dimensions, stopping attacks before they start. Its technology is used by government and security-conscious organizations to mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. It is also embedded into devices, hardware and security solutions to provide the ultimate protection against hackers. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares and brings together top talent from Microsoft, Amazon and Google, among others. CNBC recently named Polyverse as one of the world's top 100 startups.
About Arganteal:
Arganteal Corp is a software and services company that works with large enterprises and government entities such as the US Air Force to streamline security and operations deployment processes. By starting with systems and scripts already being used in the DevSecOps organization, Arganteal melds the disparate pieces into an integrated and efficient deployment flow that can keep pace with the incoming workload from Agile software development and continuous deployment techniques.
Shaina Raskin
Polyverse Corporation
+1 8557659837
email us here