Polyverse Names Curtis Brown New Chief Product Officer
Polyverse Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Curtis Brown to its team as Chief Product Officer.
I’m incredibly excited to help further the company’s mission to solve the global cybersecurity problem and advance its leadership in Zero Trust Software.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyverse Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Curtis Brown to its team as Chief Product Officer. Curtis is a highly experienced technology executive, having most recently served as Chief Content and Technology Officer for Dun & Bradstreet where he was responsible for products, technology, data and cybersecurity. Prior to his position at Dun & Bradstreet, Curtis served as AOL’s Chief Technology Officer.
— Curtis Brown
As Chief Product Officer, Curtis will guide the strategy, development and support of all Polyverse products including the introduction of new product releases, fulfilling the vision of Zero Trust Software cybersecurity solutions. Polyverse’s solutions provide intrinsic protection against the most sophisticated cyberattacks, including memory and fileless attacks, supply-chain attacks, and script injections. Polyverse has been deployed at scale on everything from tiny 4MB Internet of Things devices to large-scale cloud deployments.
“It’s clear that Polyverse is at the forefront of security innovation,” said Curtis. “I’m incredibly excited to help further the company’s mission to solve the global cybersecurity problem and advance its leadership in Zero Trust Software.”
“We’re exceptionally happy to welcome Curtis to Polyverse” said Alex Gounares, Polyverse CEO, “Our vision is to solve the cybersecurity problem once and for all. Curtis’s expertise in building proven and reliable solutions for the global Fortune 500 and governments worldwide will be invaluable as Polyverse experiences rapid growth in new markets and customers.”
About Polyverse:
Polyverse is a leading provider of Zero Trust Software cybersecurity solutions. Its Polymorphing technology protects against the most sophisticated attacks, even on unpatched and legacy systems. Used by governments and security-conscious organizations worldwide, Polyverse protects against memory exploits, script injections, supply-chain attacks and the like anywhere Linux runs, from devices to the cloud. CNBC has named Polyverse as one of the world’s top 100 startups. For more information, contact info@polyverse.com.
Shaina Raskin
Polyverse Corporation
+1 8557659837
