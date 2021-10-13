Specialty Integrated Services Extends Facilities with Purchase of Hass 5-Axis Milling Machine

In an effort to boost their in-house custom contract milling services, Specialty Integrated Services has invested in a robust 5-Axis milling machine

ST. PAUL, MN , UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A branch of Specialty Manufacturing Co., Specialty Integrated Services provides contract manufacturing services for companies across Minnesota. They specialize in precision machining, metal stamping, injection molding, grinding, wire EDM, and assembly. Their recent investment into a new Hass brand 5-axis milling machine is intended to further extend their precision CNC milling capabilities, and provide their customers with as many in-house services as possible.

By allowing movement on the Y, X, and Z axis, along with full rotation on the A and B axis, their newly installed 5-axis milling machine allows Specialty Integrated Services to approach a component from any angle. Complex custom designs used in industries like aerospace can be milled using a single 5-axis milling machine, saving the manufacturing company time and money on producing the product with multiple machines and fabrication partners. Additionally, this machine will allow Specialty Integrated Services to produce prototypes and small production runs quickly, especially for intricate part designs that may normally require a custom casting.

Specialty Integrated Services is excited to further expand their vertically integrated capabilities, and bring custom solutions to their customers at competitive prices. With the addition of their latest Hass 5-axis milling machine, they are confident they will be able to produce high-quality metal components at virtually any scale. Over 120 years in the custom fabrication space has made their breadth of experience great, and prepared them to take on a number of past contract manufacturing projects with consistent success.

About Specialty Integrated Services

As a branch of the Specialty Manufacturing Co., Specialty Integrated Services specializes in providing vertically integrated contract manufacturing solutions to a number of industry partners. They specialize in custom machining, stamping, injection molding, wire EDM, grinding, and more. Their team of industry experts will take the time to understand your unique manufacturing needs, and apply value-added engineering and design principles to produce the exact part you need. Find out more about their services at https://www.smccontractmfg.com.

