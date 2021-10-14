AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification with Auto-framing NavAI Camera

Zoom Certification Badge

Zoom Certification Badge

NavAI

NavAI

VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge and intelligent camera systems, announces its AI-based camera has completed Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification.

A primary goal of VDO360 is to ensure plug-n-play operation with all major collaboration and conferencing platforms”
— Dan Freeman
EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification with Auto-framing NavAI Camera

VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge and intelligent camera systems, announces its recently released AI-based USB2.0 camera has completed the Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification program.

As part of our continued effort to ensure our cameras are interoperable with all major video collaboration systems, we are pleased to confirm that our NavAI auto-framing camera has been Zoom Rooms certified. This is in addition to our past certification for our Compass-X camera.

“A primary goal of VDO360 is to ensure plug-n-play operation with all major collaboration and conferencing platforms” says Dan Freeman, CEO of VDO360. He continues, “achieving certification with a leading partner in the Video Conferencing space such as Zoom helps to give our joint customers confidence in system interoperability”.

Zoom certified hardware has undergone comprehensive testing and review to ensure a seamless communication experience. The “Zoom Rooms” certified badge lets customers know they can expect a high-quality, reliable communication experience using the VDO360 NavAI camera/microphone hardware system. This product has been tested for Zoom Rooms functionality and meets higher standards in both audio and video performance.

VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used in the UC space including their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras that were designed for applications where presenters are in repeated movement within their meeting environments, such as teachers, trainers, and dynamic meeting spaces.

VDO360 – Vision, Dedication and Outstanding value.

Pat Cassella
VDO360
+1 203-980-6928
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

NavAI Review

You just read:

AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification with Auto-framing NavAI Camera

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pat Cassella
VDO360
+1 203-980-6928
Company/Organization
VDO360
3432 South River Terrace
Edgewater, Florida, 21037
United States
+1 8554432492
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

VDO360 stands for vision, dedication, and outstanding value. They design and manufacture next-generation video collaboration cameras with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where the technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on.

VDO360

More From This Author
AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification with Auto-framing NavAI Camera
VDO360 and NYDLA Introduce Turnkey UC Meeting Room Bundles for TAC-USA Members
AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Partners with TOA Electronics to Expand Footprint in South Africa
View All Stories From This Author