AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification with Auto-framing NavAI Camera
VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge and intelligent camera systems, announces its AI-based camera has completed Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification.
— Dan Freeman
VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge and intelligent camera systems, announces its recently released AI-based USB2.0 camera has completed the Zoom Rooms Hardware Certification program.
As part of our continued effort to ensure our cameras are interoperable with all major video collaboration systems, we are pleased to confirm that our NavAI auto-framing camera has been Zoom Rooms certified. This is in addition to our past certification for our Compass-X camera.
“A primary goal of VDO360 is to ensure plug-n-play operation with all major collaboration and conferencing platforms” says Dan Freeman, CEO of VDO360. He continues, “achieving certification with a leading partner in the Video Conferencing space such as Zoom helps to give our joint customers confidence in system interoperability”.
Zoom certified hardware has undergone comprehensive testing and review to ensure a seamless communication experience. The “Zoom Rooms” certified badge lets customers know they can expect a high-quality, reliable communication experience using the VDO360 NavAI camera/microphone hardware system. This product has been tested for Zoom Rooms functionality and meets higher standards in both audio and video performance.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used in the UC space including their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras that were designed for applications where presenters are in repeated movement within their meeting environments, such as teachers, trainers, and dynamic meeting spaces.
VDO360 – Vision, Dedication and Outstanding value.
