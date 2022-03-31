Camera Leader VDO360 Announces 2022 Price Reduction Across Product Line

AI-based Auto-framing Camera

TridentAI was $849, now $675

100x Effective Zoom

CompassX was $999, now $699

Industry Best NDI Camera

Saber20x NDI was $1799, now $1349

While other manufacturers are struggling with production issues, VDO360 has all models in stock and ready for immediate shipment

Having vision in the chip industry has allowed us to eliminate product shortages and we are passing that good fortune along to partners and end users.”
— Dan Freeman
EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our vision within the chip market was 20-20: Vision for the future is a quality often found within great companies. Having vision in the chip industry has allowed us to eliminate product shortages and we are passing that good fortune along to partners and end users. While other manufacturers are struggling with production issues, VDO360 has all models in stock and ready for immediate shipment - with permanent price reductions on our most popular models.

• TeamCam – Was $299, Now $225

• CompassX – Was $999, Now $699

• Saber20x NDI – Was $1799, Now $1349

• AutoPilot – Was $3545, Now $2649

• AutoPilot USB 3.0 – Was $3745, Now $2799

TridentAI – Was $849, Now $675

• Springline Extender USB 3.0 – Was $399, Now $279

All prices valid as of April 1st, 2022

Why VDO360? Simple and affordable high-quality camera solutions designed for daily use with quality and interoperability in mind. Extensive testing ensures ease of use and reliability in classrooms, meeting spaces and personal offices.

Support and certification. We provide a US-based support center and with WebEx, Skype, Zoom Room and Barco ClickShare certifications, you can be assured of a plug and play experience right out of the box. No need to load special drivers and software; just unpack, connect the camera, and enjoy hassle-free high-quality audio and video from any location, at any time for any application

From webcams to auto-tracking cameras, VDO360 has a solution for every visual application

For a more in-depth look at VDO360’s new TridentAI auto tracking video camera, click here to see it in action: TridentAI in Action

Interested in trying it yourself risk-free? Contact Pat Cassella at pat@vdo360.com to learn how

Ever wonder what VDO stands for?

Vision - The most advanced AI-based cameras for auto-framing

Dedication - Only the best lens and DSP technology in our products

Outstanding value - The best performance/price ratio in the industry

Pat Cassella
VDO360
+1 203-980-6928
NavAI in Action

About

VDO360 stands for vision, dedication, and outstanding value. They design and manufacture next-generation video collaboration cameras with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where the technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on.

VDO360

