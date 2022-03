Camera Leader VDO360 Announces 2022 Price Reduction Across Product Line

TridentAI was $849, now $675 CompassX was $999, now $699 Saber20x NDI was $1799, now $1349

EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our vision within the chip market was 20-20: Vision for the future is a quality often found within great companies. Having vision in the chip industry has allowed us to eliminate product shortages and we are passing that good fortune along to partners and end users. While other manufacturers are struggling with production issues, VDO360 has all models in stock and ready for immediate shipment - with permanent price reductions on our most popular models.• TeamCam – Was $299, Now $225• CompassX – Was $999, Now $699• Saber20x NDI – Was $1799, Now $1349• AutoPilot – Was $3545, Now $2649• AutoPilot USB 3.0 – Was $3745, Now $2799 TridentAI – Was $849, Now $675• Springline Extender USB 3.0 – Was $399, Now $279All prices valid as of April 1st, 2022Why VDO360? Simple and affordable high-quality camera solutions designed for daily use with quality and interoperability in mind. Extensive testing ensures ease of use and reliability in classrooms, meeting spaces and personal offices.Support and certification. We provide a US-based support center and with WebEx, Skype, Zoom Room and Barco ClickShare certifications, you can be assured of a plug and play experience right out of the box. No need to load special drivers and software; just unpack, connect the camera, and enjoy hassle-free high-quality audio and video from any location, at any time for any applicationFrom webcams to auto-tracking cameras, VDO360 has a solution for every visual applicationFor a more in-depth look at VDO360’s new TridentAI auto tracking video camera, click here to see it in action: TridentAI in ActionInterested in trying it yourself risk-free? Contact Pat Cassella at pat@vdo360.com to learn howEver wonder what VDO stands for?Vision - The most advanced AI-based cameras for auto-framingDedication - Only the best lens and DSP technology in our productsOutstanding value - The best performance/price ratio in the industry

