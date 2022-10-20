VDO360 announces collaboration with New York Yacht Club American Magic
VDO360 technology will be used to provide high quality video conferencing in preparation for the 37th America's Cup
The preparation for the race will require crisp communication and continuous virtual meetings to ensure the entire team is collaborating and communicating effectively”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, the advanced camera manufacturing company, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. Challenger for the 37th America's Cup, are delighted to announce an affiliated partnership.
VDO360 will provide NYYC American Magic with access to leading-edge camera technology, including its NavAI auto-framing camera, Springline extenders, and associated video conferencing hardware, as well as related support throughout the design process.
"The preparation for the race will require crisp communication and continuous virtual meetings to ensure the entire team is collaborating and communicating effectively," said Dan Freeman, co-founder of VDO360. "As leaders in our industry, we are proud to be providing the world's best camera technology and honored to be working closely with the entire American Magic team."
"As we head towards the 37th America's Cup, NYYC American Magic will entrust VDO360's Zoom room and video-conferencing solutions to ensure every communication message is delivered with accuracy and clarity from any location in the world," said Tyson Lamond, Chief Operations Officer at NYYC American Magic.
New York Yacht Club American Magic will spend all winter in Pensacola before relocating to Barcelona for the final push into the 37th America's Cup campaign in 2024. The 37th America's Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain, in September and October 2024.
About VDO360
VDO360 has been providing high-quality camera and related video communications equipment in the industry for over 10 years, quickly becoming a favorite for integrators, VARs, and A.V. dealers. Across every industry, from Education to Enterprise, VDO360 products are trusted to provide the durability demanded by daily use but at an industry-leading price point.
About New York Yacht Club American Magic
Formed in October 2017 by Bella Mente Racing, Quantum Racing, and the New York Yacht Club, American Magic represents a joint vision to win the America's Cup, the highest prize in sailing and the oldest trophy in international sport.
New York Yacht Club American Magic brings together two highly successful racing programs with the most prestigious yacht club in the world. Both are united by a determination to regain the America's Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport, and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.
The name, American Magic, is a nod to the New York Yacht Club's storied America's Cup history; a combination of the boat the trophy is named for, and the first boat to defend it.
