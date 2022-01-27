AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Joins the Oz Robotics Technology Marketplace

EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge, intelligent camera systems, announces their cameras are now available on the Oz Robotics Marketplace. Oz Robotics is a leading technology company for businesses, schools and enthusiasts.

VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras for the UC sector. This includes their newest family of AI-based auto-framing cameras. Designed for presenters who need freedom of movement within meeting spaces, these cameras are ideal for teachers, trainers, and dynamic speakers.

The company has a strong commitment to ensuring broad availability of high-quality video conferencing cameras at affordable price points. In keeping with this fundamental belief, they've partnered with the Oz Robotics Technology Marketplace. Oz Robotics represents yet another convenient way customers can buy VDO360 cameras and accessories.

VDO360 continues to forge strategic partnerships with reliable distributors and leading camera and peripheral dealers. This strategy is crucial to achieving their goal of getting enterprise-grade cameras into the hands of those who need them most. "Oz Robotics believes that collaboration is the foundation of growth, ensuring better products with a strong community of technology entrepreneurs. We share this belief and want to provide flexible purchasing options for our products," says Pat Cassella, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at VDO360.

Based in New York, Oz Robotics offers their products to a global audience. They partner with emerging manufacturers to import and export the latest products, including cameras, robotics, drones, machinery, embedded systems, IoT, AI and more for businesses, schools, industrials, personal use, and other applications. VDO360 products are now available on the Technology Marketplace platform and available for immediate shipment.

Visit Oz Robotics marketplace at https://ozrobotics.com/?s=vdo360&post_type=product. As always, for any questions about particular cameras and how they fit into your visual collaboration solutions, reach out to Pat Cassella at pat@vdo360.com

ABOUT VDO360

VDO360 designs and manufactures next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on. For additional information, visit vdo360.com.

Pat Cassella
VDO360
+1 203-980-6928
World's Smallest Auto-Framing Camera - VDO360 NavAI

About

VDO360 stands for vision, dedication, and outstanding value. They design and manufacture next-generation video collaboration cameras with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where the technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on.

VDO360

