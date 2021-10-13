Florida PSC Highlights Energy Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE — October is National Energy Awareness Month, and the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) encourages you to take proactive steps to save energy. With Autumn in the air, it’s the perfect time to access your energy output and make some lifestyle efficiency changes. “With many of us returning to our physical offices, Energy Awareness Month is a good time to promote the importance of energy conservation at home and at the office,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “At home, we save money on our electric bill by using less energy. At the office, we do our part to reduce costs by using less energy. Practicing energy conservation at every opportunity is always a good idea!” Here are some energy-saving strategies that are always in style. Accessing the PSC’s Conservation House is a good place to start, and below are more tips to help you start saving on your utility bills: Turn off lights when not in use – Lighting accounts for about 12 percent of a typical residential utility bill. Consider lighting needs – Install lower wattage lights and use LEDs where possible. Locate air leaks – Inspect doors and windows and any openings that connect to outdoor or unheated and uncooled spaces. Fill leaks with caulking or weather-stripping. Inspect cooling and heating equipment – Heating and cooling is the largest energy expense for most homes, accounting for about 48 percent of energy use. Make sure the systems’ filters are clean. Install a programmable thermostat to maximize efficiency, and if your system is old, consider investing in a new, more efficient system. Check insulation – Upgrade insulation if you live in an older home. The attic, walls, and floor may need new insulation to meet current standards. Examine appliance age – Consider replacing older appliances, since newer appliances are much more efficient. Each year, the U.S. Department of Energy designates October as National Energy Awareness Month. It was first implemented in 1991 by President George Bush to raise the importance of sustainably in managing the nation’s energy resources. Look for more information on cutting energy consumption on the PSC’s website, www.floridapsc.com. Look for Publications at the top of the home page, and then click on Consumer Brochures. Consumer tips from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy website can be found here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.