The Illinois FOP Disaster Response Unit Helps Officers & Their Families Who Are in Need of Support & Care
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has created a “Disaster Response Unit” to offer response and support in times of need.IL, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Officers and their families face a lot of strife and tragedy – sudden death, disaster, or emergencies. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has created a “Disaster Response Unit” to offer response and support in times of need.
The Fraternal Order of Police’s slogan is “Strength through Fraternalism”. Its strength is through the support of its members and fellow officers – from legislation and advocacy to scholarships and auxiliary membership to members’ families. As part of its fraternalism, The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has created a Disaster Response Unit for officers who have been impacted by disaster.
Police Officers Face Danger Both on and Off the Job
Law enforcement officers lives and well-being are threatened in multiple ways – from violent incidents to natural disasters. Due to an increased amount of public scrutiny, officers and their families are under a microscope. There have been incidents of protesters following officers home, and even going as far as harassing their families. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has seen an increase in vandalism of officers homes and properties. Sadly, there are reports of perpetrators opening fire on officers and their families.
• The Officer Down Memorial Page tracks the deaths of law enforcement officers. According to their records, 343 officers have died in the line of duty. 222 of these deaths were caused by COVID-19.
• In addition to gun violence and the threat of COVID-19, the leading causes of death for officers is traffic related fatalities including car crashes and incidents where officers were struck on the side of the road.
Goals of The Disaster Response Unit
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Disaster Response Unit is to provide officers with immediate response and support to natural disasters and emergencies. They intend to provide support in temporary repair of their homes and property in recovery during emergency situations. The Disaster Response Unit provides communication in between family members and neighbors as well as counseling services if needed.
The Disaster Response Unit Services
The Disaster Response Unit is comprised of active and retired police officers who respond to emergencies and disasters. These members offer a helping hand to officer’s families who are suffering damage and destruction to their personal property during times of devastation.
| “Taking Care of Police During Disasters So That They Can Take Care of the Community”
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Disaster Response Unit offers assistance in any way it can – tarping damaged roofs and walls, pumping out flooded basements, feeding officers families, and facilitating communications between family and neighbors.
Volunteering and Donations
With community and public support, the Disaster Response Unit is able to offer its full services – enough manpower and supplies to assist in times of need. The Disaster Response Unit needs volunteers. Disaster Response Unit members must be active, retired, honorary, associate, auxiliary or belong to an FOP labor council bargaining unit. For applications, please download the form ,fill it out and send it via email to statelodge@ilfop.org.
The Disaster Response Unit is powered by support. Sponsors of the Disaster Response Unit will be featured in advertisements on the Disaster Response Unit trailer. To become a sponsor to the Disaster Response Unit, download the form, fill it out and send it via email to statelodge@ilfop.org.
About The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police:
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), founded over 100 years ago in 1915, is the largest enforcement organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois State Lodge, chartered in 1963, is run by a highly dedicated Board of Trustees and staff who are committed to elevating the law enforcement profession, protecting members’ rights, promoting fraternalism, and raising the value of membership. The FOP serves as the national and state legislative voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others.
