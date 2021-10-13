Meet The Members of the Illinois FOP Auxiliary
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Auxiliary is an ancillary organization of law enforcement officers. It's the only national support organization of its kind.CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Auxiliary is an ancillary organization of law enforcement officers. The Auxiliary is the only national support organization of its kind. The “FOP Auxiliary” is for family of the members of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is a fraternal organization that includes sworn in law enforcement officers in the United States. The Fraternal Order of Police has many subsidiaries, including the Political Action Committee (PAC) and the Critical Incident Support Team (CIST). The Auxiliary is one of the oldest parts of the Fraternal Order of Police organization. The FOP Auxiliary is turning 100 years old this year.
What is the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary?
The Fraternal Order of Police is an ancillary organization of law enforcement officers, and the only national support organization of its kind. An auxiliary is defined as a “person or thing that gives aid of any kind” and also an “organization allied with, but subsidiary to, a main body of restricted membership, especially The FOP Auxiliary unites families of members of the Fraternal Order of Police in an effort to promote their welfare and to encourage their own overall well-being.
History of the Auxiliary
The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary (FOPA) was founded in 1920. The first national president of the FOP Auxiliary was Kathryn M. Milton. By 1941, the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary had over 2,000 members in 140 Auxiliaries in 25 states. In 1985, the membership was open to allow extended family members.
Structure of the Auxiliary
The FOP Auxiliary has a multi-tier structure that is comprised of three levels. These are the: Grand Lodge Executive Board, State Auxiliaries and The Subordinate Auxiliaries.
• Grand Lodge Executive Board – This board represents all subordinates and state auxiliaries. The members of the Grand Lodge Executive Board are elected biennially from delegates sent by subordinate and state auxiliaries to a National Conference.
• State Auxiliaries – The state auxiliary members are composed of all members of subordinate auxiliaries within the particular state. The Executive Board of the State Auxiliary is composed of elected delegates representing subordinate auxiliaries attending a State Conference of the FOP Auxiliary organization.
• Subordinate Auxiliaries – A subordinate auxiliary is formed with permission from the parent FOP lodge and the minimum of 10 eligible persons.
Membership to the FOP Auxiliary
The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary offers support for family members of those who belong to the FOP. Some of the benefits of Auxiliary membership include: programs relating to your family’s health and safety, assistance and training for critical incidents, and educational scholarships for members and their families. The following individuals are eligible to join:
• Be a family member of a Fraternal Order of Police Member in good standing
• Must be 18 years of age or older
• Be a widow or widower of a Fraternal Order of Police Member
Honorary membership is potentially granted to immediate family members, 18 years of age or older, of duly sworn law enforcement officers who have given their lives up during their duty. Register to become a member of the National FOP Auxiliary.
About The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police:
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), founded over 100 years ago in 1915, is the largest enforcement organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois State Lodge, chartered in 1963, is run by a highly dedicated Board of Trustees and staff who are committed to elevating the law enforcement profession, protecting members’ rights, promoting fraternalism, and raising the value of membership. The FOP serves as the national and state legislative voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others.
