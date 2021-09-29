Law Enforcement Officers in Illinois Need Support
In 2020 & 21, the law enforcement profession in Illinois faced tremendous challenges – public dissatisfaction, protests, and new anti-public safety legislation.
The legislation prevents officers from taking immediate, potentially life-saving action in critical situations.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020 and 2021, the law enforcement profession in Illinois faced tremendous challenges – public dissatisfaction, protests, and new anti-public safety legislation. Illinois House Bill HB 3653, dubbed by the ILFOP as the “Anything But” SAFE-T ACT, has put a monstrous strain on law enforcement in Illinois. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has responded to this by instituting a Political Action Committee or PAC.
Illinois House Bill HB 3653 has been one of the most pivotal, most controversial, pieces of legislation for law enforcement officers in Illinois. Earlier this year, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed H B 3653- naming it the SAFE-T ACT, (AKA the “Anything But” SAFE-T ACT to the ILFOP). The Safe-T Act includes the elimination of cash bail, Eliminates Felony Murder, Defunds the Police and enacts multiple benefits for criminals. HB 3653 is a public safety nightmare and should be cause for concern to law abiding citizens as well as law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Many law enforcement officers are quitting the force, and HB 3653 is the deciding factor.
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police’s Response to HB 3653:
As a result of HB 3653, The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has been pushing back. The ILFOP has been speaking out through the media, conducting town hall meetings and attempting to make changes to the legislation through trailer bills. A survey was recently conducted by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police on its members as well as law enforcement in Illinois.
“The survey results are no surprise because it's clear to anyone who reads the bill that law enforcement was not involved in drawing up its final provisions. The legislation prevents officers from taking immediate, potentially life-saving action in critical situations. It’s no cash bail provision makes it difficult to keep people locked up who may be a further threat to their victims, and it places numerous mandates on police agencies with no funding source for local communities.” - Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. Source: ABC KHQA
What Is a Political Action Committee or PAC?
Political Action Committees in the United States serve as a legal or logical extension to the state and federal democratic process. The PAC was created from like-minded citizens who join together to ensure that their voices are heard in the political process. PACs allow organizations like The Fraternal Order of Police to show their support to political candidates who support the organizations goals. Political campaigns have expenses, and PACs are a source of funds for local, state, and federal candidates seeking to achieve or retain elected officials.
Contribute to the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police PAC
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police PAC was designed to combat the impact of HB 3653, which undermines law enforcement’s ability to protect law abiding citizens. The goal of the ILFOP PAC is to support and elect General Assembly Candidates who value public safety and support law enforcement. By participating in the PAC, your contributions are a highly effective way to fight for the law enforcement profession and safer communities. You will also be exercising your right as a citizen. There is strength in numbers. Join the ILFOP PAC and offer your contributions today. Learn more at https://www.ilfop.org/pac/.
About The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police:
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), founded over 100 years ago in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois State Lodge, chartered in 1963, is run by a highly dedicated Board of Trustees and staff who are committed to elevating the law enforcement profession, protecting members’ rights, promoting fraternalism, and raising the value of membership. The FOP serves as the national and state legislative voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others.
