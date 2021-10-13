Submit Release
BEHAVIORAL THREAT ASSESSMENT FREE TRAINING OPPORTUNITY

Maine School Safety Center

WHAT IS SCHOOL-BASED BEHAVIORAL THREAT ASSESSMENT?

  • Violence prevention strategy recommended by the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI.
  • Multidisciplinary team approach to identify behaviors of concern, assess the level of risk, and provide appropriate interventions.

COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL THREAT ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES (CSTAG TRAINING)

  • Consists of 2 levels of training.
  • Level 1: 8 eLearning modules, taking approximately 6 hours, to be completed at your convenience asynchronously online. Training window opens on November 1st, 2021.
  • Level 2: 4-hour Synchronous training to work through practice cases applying the methodology learned in the Level 1 training. November 17th via Zoom from 9:00-1:00.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

  • School Administrators
  • School Safety Teams
  • Law Enforcement Responding to Schools
  • School Mental Health Providers/Social Workers/Psychologists/School Counselors
  • School Resource Officers
  • Juvenile Community Corrections Officers

HOW TO REGISTER?

  • Contact Karen Barnes, Threat Assessment/Mental Health Officer at the Maine School Safety Center a.barnes@maine.gov for more information or to be added to the training roster.
  • Additional training dates TBA.

