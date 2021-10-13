Wicomico County Shooting Under Investigation

October 13, 2021

(SALISBUY, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting in Wicomico County that injured a woman and claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

The deceased is identified as Emanual Jones, 42, of Salisbury. Jones was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at TidalHealth Peninsula General in Salisbury.

The injured victim is identified as Patrice Trader, 50, of Salisbury. Trader was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, the Salisbury Police Department received a 9-1-1 call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Martin Street in Salisbury. Upon their arrival, two victims were found inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Salisbury Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and subsequently executed at the Martin Street residence. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police also responded to process the scene for evidence.

The type of firearm used in the shooting has not been identified at this time. Police believe this was not a random attack and the victims were targeted.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact police at Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov