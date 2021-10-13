Submit Release
ST ALBANS BARRACKS/ DUI # 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A204023                                             

TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2021 at 0157 hours

LOCATION: Lake Road, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Lowe

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 13 October 2021, at approximately 0157hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a possibly impaired operator by a Border Patrol Agent in the Town of Franklin. It was reported that the motorist nearly had a collision with a Border Patrol Agent..

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Michael Lowe age 51 of Newport Center, Vermont. During the investigation Lowe showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Lowe was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.  After processing, Lowe was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 26 October, 2021 at 0830

 

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150

 

