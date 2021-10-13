Global Surgical Equipment Market Size And Surgical Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

Surgical Equipment Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Surgical Equipment Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the surgical equipment market is expected to grow from $12.23 billion in 2020 to $13.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) will increase the demand for advanced surgical equipment. The devices which enable MIS will drive the surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

The surgical equipment market consists of sales of surgical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce surgical equipment used during surgeries.

Trends In The Global Surgical Equipment Market

Surgical equipment manufacturers are offering next generation ultrasonic surgical devices to simplify complex surgical procedures. Modern ultrasonic surgical devices are multifunctional instruments capable of performing tissue plane dissection, coagulation, and transection during laparoscopic or open surgical procedures. Next generation ultrasonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology. In this technology ultrasonic algorithm actively monitors the condition of the tissue within the jaws of the device and allows the system to intelligently sense and respond to changes in patient tissue conditions. The system modulates energy delivery based on tissue thickness and tissue type to optimize vessel sealing and provide for secure and reliable large vessel sealing. Ethicon’s Harmonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Segments:

The global surgical equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American surgical equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global surgical equipment market.

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surgical equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global surgical equipment market, surgical equipment market share, surgical equipment global market players, surgical equipment global market segments and geographies, surgical equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Surgical Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge Group.

