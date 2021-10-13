DrKumo, Remote Patient Monitoring Leader, Wins First Place as DA4S Innovator of the Year 2021
DrKumo wins first place in the 2021 DA4S “Top Eight That Innovate” Award with its continuous real-time Remote Patient Monitoring.
It is an honor for DrKumo to be the top one as we proudly presented our state-of-the-art user-friendly RPM solutions powered by AI/ML engine and real-time data analytics.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo® Inc., a leader in next-generation Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), today announced it won first place in the 2021 “Top Eight That Innovate” by Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S). DrKumo is recognized for its AI-driven massively scalable RPM solutions that feature multicast live data streaming to support patient-centric care for Chronic and Acute Disease Management, and Hospital Care at Home.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc
As the champion, DrKumo will get Tuck Business School scholarship worth $5,000, the opportunity to pitch HELIX in 2022, a 3-month mentorship program with NYU, a one-hour meeting with a leading Pharma/Healthcare Company, and will return as a Judge in the 2022 Eight that Innovate. Eight That Innovate is a unique opportunity for world-class corporations and diverse-owned suppliers in the life science industry to showcase their groundbreaking product/service and demonstrate how their passion for innovation drives value.
“It is an honor for DrKumo to be the top one as we proudly presented our state-of-the-art user-friendly RPM solutions powered by AI/ML engine and real-time data analytics,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. “Innovation is one of DrKumo’s core values with the end goal to improve people’s lives and health during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
DrKumo provides revolutionary solutions to both patients and healthcare providers by accelerating care delivery into patients’ homes. Its easy-to-use IoMT devices and cloud-based mobile application allow patients to take physiological data as their providers monitor their condition remotely. This intelligent data transmission increases patient adherence to treatment, enables timely medical intervention, and reduces hospital visits, hospitalizations, and readmissions.
About DrKumo® Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S)
For ten years, Diversity Alliance for Science has been the pre-eminent networking organization for life science companies and diverse-certified suppliers to connect, collaborate and celebrate the value of diversity. Its networking events are about genuine connections and finding the best way to spark innovation through building business relationships on our diverse perspectives. Its suppliers and corporations build their bottom lines by keeping the shared goals in mind: all the work they produce contributes to making medicines, devices, and ideas that save lives.
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc
+1 866-435-6447
DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology