Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle) Offense: 100 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:14 am, the suspect, while operating a motor vehicle, approached the victim, an on-duty Special Police Officer, at the listed location. The suspect intentionally struck the victim with the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 52 year-old Anthony Davis, of Lanham, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle), Assault on a Police Officer, and Leaving After Colliding.

 

 

###

 

