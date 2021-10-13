EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Ericsson ERS 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit 6648

Product Code: DNA-I-2021-005 Earl Lum, President EJL Wireless Research LLC

Latest DNA-I Teardown Report Third in Series on 5G NR Digital Baseband Units; Architecture Provides Insights into Ericsson’s Next Generation Baseband ASICs

The ERS 5G NR Baseband 6648 illustrates the evolution of Ericsson’s partnership with Intel Corporation.” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce a new report to its DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network (RAN) equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a full bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.

We have previously released DNA reports on Nokia’s AirScale 5G NR BBU as well as ZTE’s V9200 5G NR BBU systems. The new report is on an Ericsson 5G NR digital baseband unit (BBU), the Ericsson Radio System (ERS) Baseband 6648, which supports a combination of up to 12 remote radio units (RRU) as well as massive MIMO active antenna units (AAU) in FR1 and FR2 frequency bands, depending on the bandwidth and throughput requirements. The ERS Baseband 6648 is the first true 5G NR BBU system from Ericsson, replacing the ERS Baseband 6620/6630 products that only supported mixed-mode GSM/W-CDMA/LTE and non-massive MIMO RRUs for 5G NR in FR1 frequency bands.

The ERS Baseband 6648 design continues Ericsson’s product philosophy for its digital baseband units to be a single 1U 19” rack-mounted unit with no upgradable hardware cards, unlike its competitors.

“The ERS 5G NR Baseband 6648 illustrates the evolution of Ericsson’s partnership with Intel Corporation and offers insights into the development of one of the largest L1 modem system-in-package (SiP) ASICs we have ever seen used in a BBU system. We have also gained valuable insight into the DC power semiconductor supplier ecosystem for Ericsson,” says Lum.

