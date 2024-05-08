EJL Wireless Research Publishes RAN DU/BBU Vendor Ranking Table for 2023

Product Code GBBUMAF-S-2024 Earl J Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Still #1; Chinese Vendor Share > 70% for 2023

Huawei Technologies remains the global leader despite the continued technology sanctions and remaining on the U.S. Entity List” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipments of distributed units (DU) and baseband units (BBU) from Chinese RAN equipment vendors captured more than 70% of the global market in 2023, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2022-2023 18th Edition.” “Huawei Technologies remains the global leader despite the continued technology sanctions and remaining on the U.S. Entity List,” says founder and President, Earl Lum.

“Chinese RAN vendors captured more than 70% of total DU/BBU shipments in 2023. We have added two new vendors to our ranking table, Mavenir Systems, Inc. and Tejas Networks,” says Lum.

“Within the Open RAN/vRAN compliant product segment, we estimate that Rakuten Symphony and Samsung Networks were the leaders in 2023. We will continue to closely track and monitor emerging vendors within this new segment,” says Lum.

Information regarding the forecast and outlook for the macrocell DU/BBU market is contained in a separate report from EJL Wireless Research “Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2028 18th Edition.” that can be downloaded from the company website.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Salem, NH. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at https://ejlwireless.com.