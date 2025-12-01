EJL Wireless Research Announces the Launching of its Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Research Platform

Earl J Lum

A Unique Supply Chain Ecosystem Research Approach to Analyzing the Complexities of NTNs; Initial Focus on Emerging Chinese Start Ups

Our strategy at EJL Wireless Research is to identify and focus on the potential supply chain chokepoints for the broadband satellite NTN ecosystem and provide these insights to our clients.” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research announces the formation and launch of its non-terrestrial networks (NTN) research platform that extends its existing terrestrial networks (TN) research platform for mobile communications. Leading this research platform is Dr. Saqlain Ali, Senior Consulting Analyst.

EJL Wireless Research has identified six key segments within the end to end supply chain ecosystem that enables the commercial broadband satellite constellation market. The satellite constellation, typically in a low earth orbit (LEO), forms the core of an NTN that extends mobility services from the traditional terrestrial mobile radio access networks to the potential for ubiquitous outdoor global connectivity in locations that terrestrial networks will never reach.

These six key segments are:

1. Space Launch Vehicles

2. Space Launch Centers

3. Broadband Satellites

4. Ground Station Gateways

5. Satellite Constellations

6. Direct-to Cellular (D2C)/Direct-to-Device (D2D) enabled mobile phones and IoT devices

EJL Wireless Research is launching the NTN research platform with the release of nine competitive analysis reports covering the space launch vehicles and space launch complexes segments, all of which are focused on Chinese-based state controlled enterprises and private venture backed start up companies.

“The emerging private venture capital-backed space launch vehicle market in China is an exciting market that will ultimately provide Chinese mobile operators as well as other emerging Chinese satellite service providers viable competition against current incumbent SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service,” says Earl Lum, President of EJL Wireless Research.

“Our strategy at EJL Wireless Research is to identify and focus on the potential supply chain chokepoints for the broadband satellite NTN ecosystem and provide these insights to our clients. We believe that the key chokepoint within the satellite industry is, and will continue to be, the space launch vehicles as well as availability of space launch centers” says Lum.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate, and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's terrestrial wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. The company’s NTN research platform provides a supply chain based analysis covering space launch vehicles to broadband satellite constellations. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.