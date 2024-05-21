EJL Wireless Research Releases New Macro RU/AAU Forecast and Vendor Ranking Reports

Product Code GRRUMAS-S-2024 Product Code GRRUMAF-S-2024 Earl J Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

RU/AAU Shipments Increased by 27% in 2023; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and ZTE Corporation both finish at the top in 2023 (Again)

Massive MIMO AAU shipments increased slightly by 1% in 2023 compared with 39% growth for non-massive MIMO RUs while Huawei Technologies remained the global leader with 39% of global RU/AAU shipments” — Earl J Lum, President EJL Wireless Research

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research has just published two reports on the macro radio unit/active antenna unit (RU/AAU) market, one focusing on the demand forecast from 2024-2028 and the other focusing on the vendor market share rankings in 2023.

2024-2028 Forecast

Worldwide shipments of radio units (RU) and active antenna units (AAU) for mobile wireless networks across all generations and air interfaces increased by 27% in 2023 and were the third highest levels over the past 14 years, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2028 6th Edition.” “Massive MIMO AAU shipments increased slightly by 1% in 2023 compared with 39% growth for non-massive MIMO RUs,” says founder and President, Earl Lum. EJL Wireless Research is forecasting severe near to mid-term weakness for the radio market as demand weakens in China and across the world. Our current view for 2024 RU/AAU shipments is for a decline greater than 40% as mobile operator CAPEX continues to decline.

“The continued evolution of the RU products from single band to dual/triple and even penta-band products is driving the decline in overall 4T4R RUs shipments. While the combined 4T4R segment remained the largest segment, we expect share gains from the massive MIMO segment in 2026 to overtake the macro RU segment,” says Lum.

“Within the Open RAN/vRAN compliant radio market, fragmentation in the massive MIMO Cat B fronthaul specifications may ultimately doom the multi-vendor RU/AAU strategy in favor of a single vendor vRAN or Cloud RAN architecture for mobile operators. We cite the single vendor deal AT&T Wireless/Ericsson Open RAN deal that EJL Wireless Research first announced in December 2023 as an example,” says Lum.

2023 Vendor Market Share

Shipments of radio units (RU) and active antenna units (AAU) from Chinese RAN equipment vendors captured more than 60% of the global market in 2023, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2022-2023 6th Edition.” “Similar to the DU/BBU market share for 2023, Huawei Technologies remained the global leader with 39% of global RU/AAU shipments,” says founder and President, Earl Lum.

“Both Scandinavian RAN vendors saw shipments increase year over year however this did not result in any changes in the rankings table for them in 2023. While Samsung Networks posted >100% shipment growth, this again did not result in any substantial market share gains in 2023. Additionally, we have added Tejas Networks to our ranking table for 2023,” says Lum.

“Within the Open RAN O-RU compliant product segment, we rank Samsung Networks as the clear market leader in 2023,” says Lum.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate, and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, to give back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: https://ejlwireless.com/corporate-and-social-responsibility.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Salem, NH. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at https://ejlwireless.com.