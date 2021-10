Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B302941

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 12th, 2021 at approximately 1618 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Mountain Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David E. Cox

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side passenger door

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Frederick E. Pickering

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A near Red Mountain Road in the town of Arlington, Vermont. Vehicle one was exiting the stop sign from Red Mountain Road onto Vermont Route 7A headed north bound as vehicle two was travelling south bound on Vermont Route 7A. Investigation revealed vehicle one pulled out in front of vehicle two, which was determined to be the cause of the crash. Arlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene, however, both operators stated they did not need medical attention.