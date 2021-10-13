21A103682 Violation of conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103682
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/6/2021 2003
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 S Main St Jericho
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Craig Lang
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: Lorne Beauregard
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/6/2021 Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a report that a vehicle parked at 5 S Main St in Jericho had 3 of its windows smashed out. Investigation found that Craig Lang had Violated Conditions of Release set by the court and caused damage to the vehicle.
Craig was flash cited into Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/2021 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED N - LOCATION:
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.