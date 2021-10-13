Submit Release
21A103682 Violation of conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103682

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew Collier                            

STATION: VSP Williston                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/6/2021 2003

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 S Main St Jericho

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Craig Lang                                            

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VICTIM: Lorne Beauregard

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/6/2021 Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a report that a vehicle parked at 5 S Main St in Jericho had 3 of its windows smashed out. Investigation found that Craig Lang had Violated Conditions of Release set by the court and caused damage to the vehicle.

 

Craig was flash cited into Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/7/2021 0830          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED N  - LOCATION:     

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

