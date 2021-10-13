Median Work on Interstate 90 at Exit 402 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Work in the median on Interstate 90 at Exit 402 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Lane closures will be in place in both the westbound and eastbound passing lanes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow the contractor to complete their work.

Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. At that time lane closures will no longer be in place.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris MN.

