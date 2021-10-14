FanRally Teams Up with Stanford Athletics on Ticketless Subscriptions For Women’s Sports
The ‘Cardinal W Pass’ is a first of its kind program that allows subscribers to reserve seats at any regular season ticketed women’s sporting event on-campus
We are very excited to help Stanford Athletics pioneer a new and more sustainable revenue model for women’s collegiate sports.”CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanRally, a ticketless subscription software platform, announced today that it has teamed up with Stanford Athletics to launch the “Cardinal W Pass” program, an annual subscription that provides members the privilege to reserve seats for all ticketed regular season Stanford women’s athletic events on campus.
— FanRally CEO Christopher Giles
This membership allows Bay Area fans to support Stanford’s incredible female athletes, and to see them all in action. Each subscription gives fans access to Stanford women’s soccer and volleyball matches in the fall, its defending national champion women’s basketball squad and women’s gymnastics team in the winter, and every softball game in the spring.
“We are very excited to help Stanford Athletics pioneer a new and more sustainable revenue model for women’s collegiate sports,” said FanRally Founder and CEO Chris Giles. “The Cardinal W Pass is a first-of-its-kind subscription program that works for modern fans, simplifying the process to reserve specific seats for multiple events and providing them with the flexibility to make reservations in real time throughout the season.”
The Cardinal W Pass, a subscription plan powered by the FanRally software platform, currently starts at $30 per month, or $45 per month for the Premium tier. Up to three seat reservations can be held at once, but there is no limit on the number of events a subscriber can attend.
In addition to maintaining its status as the all-time leader in overall NCAA team championships, Stanford is also home to one of the richest histories in women's sports. The Cardinal has earned 60 NCAA team titles on the women's side, 17 more than the next best school, and more than all schools but two have in total. This monthly pass is a unique way to increase exposure to some of the best collegiate women’s athletes and inspire future generations of women in sports.
The Cardinal W Pass gives subscribers the ability to:
• Reserve seats to any event in the program at no additional cost.
• Select exact seat locations from eligible sections when making reservations.
• Attend with friends by quickly and easily securing seats together from separate accounts.
• Manage the full membership experience from a mobile device.
About FanRally
FanRally is a ticketless subscription platform that offers member-exclusive seat reservation privileges rather than ticket bundles for the sports and entertainment industries. FanRally's proprietary software technology is designed to optimize the fan experience while providing its clients, including professional sports teams and university athletic departments, an enhanced revenue stream along with full control of all inventory and data. www.fanrally.com
David Thoreau
FanRally PR
david@fanrally.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn