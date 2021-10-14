So, What’s So Special About Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich?

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Aurich currently lives and works in Coronado, CA. Some would say he is living the dream in Coronado, currently living in his 17th house in this city. He has built 4 custom homes and remodeled over a dozen other properties in Coronado and has more market knowledge & experience in selling Coronado real estate than any other real estate agent. Due to his high-quality work and expertise, he has developed an authentic reputation. Maybe it is because he is from an old-fashioned area, Houston Texas, where he developed that classic Texas hospitality, which is to be very warm and friendly to everyone.

Whenever Aurich makes a deal with a handshake, he sticks to his word. Aurich is a sports guy and loves to be both spectator and participant. He played football back in college and always aimed to be physically active after it. There are numerous sports in which he loves to take part in such as paddle surfing, skiing, golfing, at and at 65 Aurich is currently learning to rope of his quarter horse “Zippen Pep” aka Sunny.

Aurich loves it when clients get to know him personally. Aurich prefers his clients to have a friend in addition to a real estate agent so they feel he is fully in support of whatever dream the client has.

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

He is active in the community and sells Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth, which comes from Scott's heart. He is a past president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and last year was voted Co-Realtor of the Year, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.

Scott Aurich I Luxury Real Estate Advisor

619.987.9797

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

DRE 00978974