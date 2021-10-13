eConnect Receives Top Casino Industry Award for Identity Management
We feel honored to receive this on G&L's 20th anniversary. Jeannie Caruso and her team have built the industry's most respected professional community and we're thrilled to be recognized by them.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company known for its identity management innovation, has been selected for The 2021 G&L Gaming & Hospitality Platinum Award. The prize is voted on by a Roundtable committee which is made up of the top Gaming & Hospitality executives from around the world.
— Henry Valentino, President, and CEO, eConnect
Each year the G&L Board evaluates dozens of technology companies that service their industry. They receive submissions, painstakingly analyze the entries, and select three category recipients and one platinum finalist. The G&L Roundtable awards are considered to be the most credible in the industry as the entries are complimentary for the applicants, the evaluation process is unbiased and the review process is rigorous.
Official Release from G&L: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2021-g-l-annual-gaming-175400850.html
eConnect’s Platinum grand prize acknowledges that Identity Management excelled in all award categories, which includes Innovation, Customer Service, and Industry Transformation.
Identity Management is made up of the following features which made a huge impact on the board’s decision:
Use of Biometrics to detect problematic patrons upon arrival and automatically notify security and surveillance teams so they can act quickly before problems arise.
Detect High-Value patrons as they enter the property and alert VIP Hosts so they can deliver a better experience.
Provide AML Forensics that uses facial recognition along with TITO and Cage transactions to give compliance agents better visibility into issues even with anonymous patrons.
ID Scanning to screen individuals at the point of entry which can dynamically enroll them into automated access control.
License Plate Recognition (LPR) alerts the surveillance and security teams about the arrival of persons of interest.
Selfie Onboarding application offering patrons the ability to pre-register for gaming activities or self-exclude remotely.
Mobile alerts for all activities mentioned above via push notification on IOS and Android devices.
The software suite can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise depending on the needs of the client.
"We are so proud to be the platinum award recipient this year," stated Henry Valentino, President, and CEO, eConnect. "We feel honored to receive this on G&L's 20th anniversary. Jeannie Caruso and her team have built the industry's most respected professional community and we're thrilled to be recognized by them. Over the last decade, the G&L Community has awarded eConnect for its innovation efforts numerous times. Along with those awards, eConnect has created several patents, inventions, and third-party integrations which is a culmination of what allowed us to build the Identity Management solution. Our commitment to transforming the Gaming & Hospitality industry has proven to be rewarding, which would not be possible without our clients and business partners who assisted us in turning great ideas into fantastic solutions."
About eConnect
For more than twelve years, eConnect™ has been a global leader in designing, developing, and distributing technologies that automate organizational processes to meet the major challenges of today and tomorrow. Our comprehensive suite of technology solutions improves the way companies interact with stakeholders, maximize efficiency, and increase ROI. www.econnectglobal.com
