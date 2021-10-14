C2C Agency Announces Partnership With Potere
Potere Talent's drive to help people and companies grow aligns with our vision and this is why we believe this to be a great partnership,”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of October 1st, 2021, C2C Agency, Marketing and PR firm, announces partnership with Potere.
— Mark Stewart
Potere strives to cultivate workplaces designed for human experiences, which will lead to higher levels of achievements and productivity in the workplace. C2C Agency is known for working with businesses to help them expand their online presence.
Mark Stewart, C2C Agency CEO, is thrilled about this partnership.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Potere. They have a great company mission that is all about great people,” said Stewart.
Potere serves a the ultimate human resources consultant. From helping employees grow in their careers to assisting employers to grow in their industry, Potere does it all.
Potere services clients across all industries. They are focused on good companies retaining and employing good people.
“Their commitment to helping people and companies ready to grow aligns with our mentality, which is why we believe this to be a great partnership,” said Stewart.
About C2C Agency: C2C Agency is a full-service agency. They help businesses define their purpose, develop strategies for reaching new consumers and deliver messaging that converts digital and traditional marketing. C2C is an expert in marketing, digital advertising, branding, strategy, growth strategy, and story-telling. C2C believes in partnership and works with organizations that are passionate about the consumer experience.
About Potere: Potere strives to do the business of attracting, engaging, and retaining Talent more human and fulfilling. Potere helps businesses with human resources: talent acquisition, onboarding, performance management, coaching, and consulting. With proven methods and courses, Potere is redefining the future of human resources.
