Flume Enters Nationwide Partnership with Alliance for Water Efficiency
Expands Vital Water Management Benefits to Water Utility Members
This program provides utilities and consumers alike with the tools, insights and data they need to make a positive change in the overall goal of water conservation.”SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flume, the company that brings connectivity and intelligence to household water usage, today announced a national partnership with the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE). The partnership, which was secured through a competitive bidding process, is an expanded version of a similar successful program that initially debuted in California. Together, Flume and AWE are enabling a nationwide network to over 300 AWE utility members to deploy a suite of hardware, software, and information services that assist in improving water utility services and actualizing water management goals.
— Ric Miles, Chief Operating Officer at Flume
As a part of the program, Flume and AWE will partner to provide discounted access to vital water management technology for customers and utilities. Each participating AWE member will have access to customer-specific, disaggregated, indoor and outdoor end-use data, resulting in improved customer relationships, leak and loss management, and previously unseen data insights into real-time water use.
“Utilities are consistently looking for new and innovative ways to improve customer relations, cut down on leaks, improve water management, and increase access to data, while customers are looking for ways to better understand and manage their water use, cut down on their bills, and do their part to take care of the planet,” said Ric Miles, Chief Operating Officer at Flume. “This program provides utilities and consumers alike with the tools, insights and data they need to make a positive change in the overall goal of water conservation.”
AWE brings together a network of diverse stakeholders to facilitate adoption of water conservation programs, advance cutting-edge research, and encourage cooperative dialogue across sectors that enables real progress. AWE is excited to expand the programs offered to their utility members and believes there is an opportunity for water agencies to more rapidly deploy smart devices that will benefit their customers. AWE and Flume look forward to enabling utility customers with the ability to monitor whole home water use, show indoor and outdoor use data, and alert customers directly of potential leaks, and in turn, save water.
“AWE is thrilled to offer our members across the country discounted access to Flume’s technology, expanding the pilot program that was so successful through our California chapter. This collaboration advances AWE’s mission on multiple fronts. The smart home water monitors help homeowners reduce water use and lower utility bills, and the accompanying data empowers water suppliers to refine and expand their broader efficiency initiatives.”
The program officially debuts for AWE water utility members on October 13, 2021. For more information, please contact: contact@a4we.org
About Flume
Inspired by California's record drought, Flume empowers homeowners to better understand their usage and conserve water. By providing real-time water use information, Flume protects the home, puts the power of water consumption and conservation in the customer's hands, and improves the relationship with our most precious resource. The Flume® Smart Water System consists of an easy-to-install sensor that adapts to most existing home water meters, which communicates water use to the homeowner in real-time. To date, Flume has tens of thousands of devices installed across the United States. Learn more at www.flumewater.com
About the Alliance for Water Efficiency
The Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) is a North American 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the sustainable and efficient use of water. Based in Chicago, AWE works with over 500 water utilities, water conservation professionals in business and industry, planners, regulators, and consumers. As the leading voice for water efficiency, AWE’s platform brings together innovative technical resources to facilitate adoption of water conservation programs, cutting-edge research to address pressing challenges, and a collaborative dialogue amongst stakeholders to further adoption of water conservation programs. Learn more at www.allianceforwaterefficiency.org
Elizabeth Harris
Pipit Communications
+1 303-503-1136
email us here