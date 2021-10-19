NEXCOM Improves Transportation Safety with New In-Vehicle Smart Patrol Monitoring Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of mobile computing solutions, announced today the release of its latest IP65-grade in-vehicle computer, the VTC 7252-7C4IP. Delivering enhanced vehicle monitoring technology designed to make public vehicles safer, the new in-vehicle surveillance system monitors onboard events, from passenger activities to real-time driver and vehicle location status.
Fueled by Core™ i7-9700TE, an Intel® 9th Gen processor, the VTC 7252-7C4IP supports simultaneous real-time monitoring via multiple cameras, providing real-time passenger and vehicle status information to both the driver and command center. Working with each vehicle’s onboard safety system or as a standalone system, the 5G-enambled mobile PoE computer also detects drowsiness or distraction and alerts the driver. The system’s build-in GPS technology provides real-time accurate location data to improve coordination or fleet vehicles.
“Law enforcement and transit agencies around the world are using vehicle surveillance technology to improve safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians” said Peter Yang, President, NEXCOM. “The new VTC 7252-7C4IP offers more responsive, faster data transmission – connecting high-definition video collected in-vehicle with control centers in seconds.”
Rated IP65, the VTC 7252-7C4IP is reinforced for protection in harsh environments, including against water and dust and can be used outdoors for 24/7 traffic surveillance. It’s military-grade MIL-STD-810G guarantees that shocks and vibrations provide no threat. A total of four PoE 802.3af/at ports, combining up to 60-Watt, are available for power supply over the existing data connection, convenient for system setup in space-limited contexts. The system is fully compatible with major accelerator cards, including Google Coral and Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X, allowing image analysis to be run quickly and locally, without accessing the cloud.
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and Freemont, CA, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions unit, IIOT unit, Industrial Automation Solutions Unit, Mobile Computing Solutions Unit, Intelligent Digital Surveillance Unit, and Intelligent Platform Solutions unit.
