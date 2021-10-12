Submit Release
TDOT to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for SR-136 South Jefferson Avenue Project in Cookeville, Putnam County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state, and local officials today to celebrate the beginning of the State Route 136/South Jefferson Avenue improvement project in the Cookeville community in Putnam County, Tennessee.

This 2.3-mile project extends from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange. Improvements include widening the 2-lane roadway to 5-lanes (2-lanes each direction with a dedicated center turn lane) and the addition of a 4-foot shoulder in both directions. Drivers will also benefit from improved drainage systems, streetlights, traffic signals, sidewalks, and curb-and-gutter throughout.

“It's a pleasure to be here today to officially kick off this important project with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Putnam County”, said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. These improvements will increase capacity and reduce congestion along SR-136 as well as enhance the safety of residents in the Cookeville community.”

The contractor for the $39.6 million dollar project is Rogers Group, Inc. of Nashville, Tennessee.

Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) and Representative Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) represent Putnam County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

