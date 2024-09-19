Robertson County I-65 Widening Project Completed Months Ahead of Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) opened two new lanes on Interstate 65 in Robertson County seven months ahead of schedule.

With an original completion date of April 2025, crews opened two new lanes on I-65 in each direction this month thanks to hard work by contractor Jones Bros Construction. Along with the additional lanes from State Route 109 to State Route 25, other improvements include 10 new or widened bridges, four overpass replacements, 17 retaining walls, 11 new SmartWay cameras, and the repurposing of an abandoned northbound weigh station into a truck parking area. An updated southbound weigh station is currently in construction with new scales, a truck inspection station, and 36 additional parking spaces.

The next phase of I-65 improvements is slated to begin construction in the summer of 2025. When complete, motorists will enjoy an additional lane in each direction from Rivergate Parkway to State Route 41 in Sumner County. Improvements include the construction of eight retaining walls, upgrades to TDOT’s SmartWay system, the replacement of four bridges, and the creation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange at US 31-W.

To celebrate the early completion of the project, TDOT held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. TDOT leadership, House Majority Leader William Lamberth, Robertson County Mayor Billy Vogle, Sumner County Mayor John Isbell, and other state and local officials were in attendance.

For a link to download photos and video, visit https://bit.ly/47w0t4g.

