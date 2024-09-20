Temporary Closure of SR 222 in Fayette County

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close SR 222 over Little Laurel Creek. The closure is necessary for the construction of a new concrete box beam bridge.

Beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 am SR 222 will be closed to through traffic for approximately 21 days. The detour will be I-40 and SR 59. Local traffic will still have access. See the attached map.

