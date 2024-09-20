Submit Release
Temporary Closure of SR 222 in Fayette County

Friday, September 20, 2024 | 08:35am

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close SR 222 over Little Laurel Creek.  The closure is necessary for the construction of a new concrete box beam bridge.

Beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 am SR 222 will be closed to through traffic for approximately 21 days. The detour will be I-40 and SR 59. Local traffic will still have access. See the attached map.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

