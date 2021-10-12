Fresh Off US Tour with Jon Anderson of Yes, Paul Green Rock Academy is Expanding and Holding Auditions for New Students
We are looking for ambitious, curious, and hard-working young musicians!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever dreamed of performing live on stage with a famous musician? The Paul Green Rock Academy (PGRA) makes that dream come true!
The Paul Green Rock Academy (PGRA) is the latest company from Master Teacher, Paul Green, and is the only rock school dedicated to serious musicians. Having just completed an incredibly successful tour with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, Jon Anderson of Yes, the school is accepting new students and opening new locations to provide more opportunities to more young musicians.
The program at PGRA offers an immersive music education for students between the ages of 12 and 18 who are selected by audition for their musical prowess, showmanship, dedication, ambition, and ability to share the stage with professional musicians as they tour the world.
Paul Green has been teaching music to students of all ages for over 30 years. He is the original founder of School of Rock, but PGRA is his dream school, as he teaches only students determined to learn. At PGRA, all the teaching is done by Paul, and the students have incredible opportunities to tour, play with amazing guest artists, and to get a proper and focused music education designed to prepare them to become professional musicians.
In the summer of 2019, their students opened for Yes legend Jon Anderson’s “1000 Hands” show, leading Jon to want to restart the tradition of playing shows with PGRA students and eventually to the summer tour they just completed (which was rescheduled from 2020 due to the Covid virus).
Jon enjoyed this summer tour so much that he wants to tour with PGRA again in 2022. The plan is to do 30-40 shows with Jon in 2022, all over the US but also internationally (Europe) if Covid restrictions allow.
“Boy oh boy what a special treat it was for us all...27 teens on the first leg, then 25 on the second...they were all magnificent and a joy to be around...
Paul Green, bless him, is a master of getting things done...the teens were shy, yet wild and crazy beautiful...but Paul made sure the shows worked...like the perfect storm...they all played their hearts out and put on a very wonderful show every time...
We gotta do it again...be well...be safe...
love and 'light'...” - Jon Anderson
Watch Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy - HEART OF THE SUNRISE new promo video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPdy9VRHeAA
Currently with locations in Philadelphia PA and Wilton CT, Paul Green Rock Academy plans to open four additional locations in Brooklyn, Fairfield CT, Wexford PA (suburban Pittsburgh), and Lancaster PA. Plans for the 2022 tour, along with some interest from some other legendary artists, including a very big name in the punk rock world, has both necessitated and provided the opportunity for expansion. The student limit is determined by the number of students per instrument and the number good shows that the school can supply for the students.
Students who join PGRA’s program can expect to play up to 40 shows per year with the school, including a tour in the summer.
PGRA is currently looking for ambitious, curious, and hard-working young musicians! Audition now and let the Paul Green Rock Academy make your rock dreams come true!
