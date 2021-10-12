Fire Officials Seeking Public’s Help in Hunter Foundry Fire 

NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Fire Chief Brent M. Lefebvre and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey asked that anyone with information on this weekend’s fire at the old Hunter Foundry share it with investigators.

“We’re asking anyone in the area of Hunter Foundry Road in the late afternoon or early evening on Sunday to share their observations with investigators,” said Chief Lefebvre.

“You can call anonymously if you prefer,” added Marshal Ostroskey.

Officials noted that the Arson Watch Reward Program posts rewards of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that helps prevent, detect, or solve an arson crime. Persons with information can call the Arson Hotline confidentially at 1-800-682-9229 24 hours a day. The Arson Watch Reward Program is sponsored by the property and casualty insurance underwriting companies in Massachusetts.

The North Adams Fire Department was notified of the fire shortly after 5:15 Sunday evening and responded to find the doors locked and an interior storage room fully engulfed in flames. The fire caused significant damage to the first and second floors. North Adams firefighters had to make a forced entry through a window to attack the fire from inside, bringing it under control in less than an hour. Mutual aid companies responded from Clarksburg and Williamstown.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the North Adams Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

