TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 Police Week

On Wednesday, October 13, through Saturday, October 16, 2021, various events and First Amendment activities related to police week will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

F Street, NW between 4 th Street and 5 th Street, NW

G Street, NW between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

7 th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

F Street, NW between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

3 rd Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from the east crossover (300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, NW) to 3rd Street, NW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 4 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 4 th Street and 14 th Street, SW

12 th Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

12 th Street between Jefferson Drive and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will experience intermittent traffic closures for public safety on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

14th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 3 rd Street and 4 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

3 rd Street, NW between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from the east crossover (300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, NW) to 3 rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.