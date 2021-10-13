IT and Security Training Expert Don Pezet to Speak at 2021 Bank Trainers Conference & Expo
The presentation will give attendees the opportunity to learn how to implement an effective End-User Security Awareness Training Program
Almost everyone works with a financial organization in some capacity, meaning that the security of these types of institutions affects all of us.”GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITProTV, a leading provider of self-paced online IT training and certification courses, today announced that Don Pezet, Co-founder and Lead Edutainer, ITProTV, and CTO of ACI Learning, has been accepted as a speaker for the 2021 Bank Trainers Conference & Expo, to be held both virtually and in-person from October 19 through October 21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Pezet’s session will take place on Wednesday, October 20, from 9:30am to 10:45am MT, covering how to implement effective end-user security awareness training programs.
With the banking and financial sectors becoming ever more lucrative targets for cybercriminals, it's become increasingly important that these institutions have the proper training to mitigate their chances of becoming a cyberattack victim. Firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, and advanced cybersecurity software all help to protect organizations’ and individuals’ systems, but all too often the end-users are the first line of defense. In this presentation, Pezet will educate attendees on how to create and manage an effective End-User Security Awareness training program. Specifically, this presentation will cover:
Determining the appropriate length and frequency of training
Integrating End-User Security Awareness training into onboarding processes
Selecting which topics to focus on, such as:
Spotting phishing emails
Safely opening attachments
Verifying the identity of communications
Properly securing their computer hardware and desk
Understanding social engineering
The importance of using strong passwords and keeping them private
Aligning your End User Security Awareness Training program with your Information Security Policy and other standards or regulations
“The threat posed by cybercriminals is becoming much more real to those working in the industry, as well as their customers; therefore, it’s important for end-users to receive this type of training early in the onboarding process” said Pezet. “Almost everyone works with a financial organization in some capacity, meaning that the security of these types of institutions affects all of us. When these types of organizations implement security training, they’re not just protecting themselves, but all of us. I truly believe that this presentation will prepare people for scenarios they will likely encounter during their career.”
With a career in IT that began in 1997, Pezet was selected as a presenter due to his wealth of knowledge in IT and security training. He is certified as a trainer by vendors such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Google, and Cisco, and his certifications include CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CVE, CCNA, CCNP, JNCIA, JNCIS, PMP, HP Master ASE, MCP, MCSE, MCSA, MCTS, MCITP, and LPIC-2. His combination of real-world experience and textbook knowledge has helped him to entertain and educate thousands of people.
