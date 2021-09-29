ITProTV Releases New Training Course for the Certified Ethical Hacker Certification
CEHv11 training provides the knowledge and skills required for key security roles involving analysis, offensive security testing and vulnerability assessments
CEH consistently ranks as the top search on our ITProTV platform, highlighting its importance to ITProTV’s community of security professionals and anyone looking to further their IT education.”GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITProTV, a leading provider of self-paced online IT training and certification courses, today released online training for the newest Certified Ethical Hacker (CEHv11) certification. This course, among the first to market, is designed to provide a foundational knowledge-base and skill set for professionals to become an asset to their current organizations as a security analyst, or to become an effective member of a security team involved in offensive security testing and vulnerability assessments.
— Daniel Lowrie, Edutainer at ITProTV
ITProTV’s CEHv11 training course prepares students for the official certification exam offered by EC-Council. CEHv11, compared to CEHv10 which was released back in 2018, covers more than 500 new threats and vulnerability scenarios, including threats such as fileless malware, web API threats, webhooks, web shell, OT attacks, cloud attacks, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
“Constant change and expansion of the threat landscape put this certification in high demand. Certified Ethical Hacker consistently ranks as the top search on our ITProTV platform, highlighting its importance to ITProTV’s community of security professionals and anyone looking to further their IT education,” said Daniel Lowrie, Edutainer and lead Subject Matter Expert for CEHv11 at ITProTV. “With on-demand video training broken into 20-minute episodes, ITProTV’s new CEHv11 course is a great way to prepare for the EC-Council certification exam, and most importantly, prepare for real world offensive security roles.”
Recommended for security professionals with more than two years of experience, ITProTV’s CEHv11 course is ideal for anyone who has worked as administrators in either systems or networks, or both, and individuals should have a comfortable understanding and knowledge base of networks and systems, ranging from Microsoft, Linux, Apple, mobile platforms, and more. The CEHv11 course is the latest example of ITProTV’s mission to blend engaging entertainment and cutting-edge technology with IT education. With more than 375 combined certifications held by ITProTV Edutainers, organizations trust ITProTV for staying up to date on the latest IT trends and certifications.
About ITProTV, an ACI Learning Company
ITProTV is the industry leader for online, self-paced learning for technology professionals, students, and organizations worldwide. By blending entertainment and cutting-edge technology with IT education, ITProTV creates innovative, high-quality training shows taught by experienced educators and industry professionals.
