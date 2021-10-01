Cybersecurity career panel discussion set for October 14 via YouTube Live
ITProTV to host a panel discussion featuring four cybersecurity leaders on YouTube Live on 10/14 at 5 p.m. Eastern
Events like this help to encourage people to take that first step into a fulfilling and lucrative career.”GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Job seekers and career changers looking to break into the cybersecurity field should tune in to a YouTube live panel discussion on October 14 at 5 p.m. eastern as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
— Tim Broom, Pres., Virtual Learning/ITProTV, an ACI Learning Co.
The panel discussion, entitled “Dirty Little Secrets of a Cybersecurity Career” will feature three experts in the field: John Hammond, Cybersecurity YouTuber and Threat Operations Analyst for Huntress, Ben Finke, CEO of OnDefend cybersecurity, and Daniel Lowrie, Cybersecurity expert and instructor for the ITProTV online IT learning platform. The discussion will be moderated by Don Pezet of the "Technado with Don Pezet" podcast.
"Cyber Seek recently reported that there are nearly 320,000 cybersecurity job openings in the US alone,” said Tim Broom, President of Virtual Learning and ITProTV, an ACI Learning company. “Events like this help to encourage people to take that first step into a fulfilling and lucrative career.”
The event will be broadcast on ITProTV’s YouTube channel live and is free to join. The panel will have pre-set questions, but will be taking live questions from viewers. Those who tune in live will be invited to enter to win one of six prizes, including a gift card to Hak5 – an online marketplace for hacking gear. The event is sponsored by ITProTV.
About ITProTV, an ACI Learning Company
ITProTV is the industry leader for online, self-paced learning for technology professionals, students, and organizations worldwide. By blending entertainment and cutting-edge technology with IT education, ITProTV creates innovative, high-quality training shows taught by experienced educators and industry professionals. With thousands of hours of training video content on a variety of tech topics, ITProTV offers an innovative and effective solution to IT training designed to meet the needs of any learner and any organization - including anyone wanting to start their career, master their profession, or develop their teams. ITProTV is part of the ACI Learning family of companies providing Audit, Cyber, and IT learning solutions for enterprise and consumer markets. Gain unlimited, lifetime access to training content, practice exams, virtual labs, help forums, and supplemental materials, and learn all the latest tech skills online, on-demand, on any device: https://www.itpro.tv/.
