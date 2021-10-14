Realty Times Introduces New Communications Platform for MLSs and Associations
Providing Ultra Secure Closed Network Programming, CE Training for 1,000 Members, and Custom Video Content
The vREO video conferencing application is designed for Real Estate providing stable and secure video communications”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty Times News, in conjunction with the Virtual Real Estate Office (vREO) announced a new program specifically for MLSs and Associations.
— John Giaimo
Using ultra-secure encryption technology, MLSs and Associations can hold meetings, individual consultations, or group training in one very easy to use system.
Each MLS and Association will also automatically receive valuable Realty Times TV programming, but can also offer custom programming for a specific market.
In addition, MLSs and Associations can offer its members secure, closed network real estate news video content, which can be customized and broadcast through the vREO platform.
This secure platform allows MLSs and Associations the ability to hold live CE Training and Town Hall meetings for up to 1,000 users per session, for one low monthly fee of just $200. For a limited time, the company is waiving the normal set-up fee of $500.
In addition to being able to hold secure online meetings for up to 1,000 participants, the vREO platform also includes an automatic 25-seat license for MLS and Association staff. This large seat license allows for a wide group of users within an MLS or Association.
“This is something that we’ve been planning for a while, and we are super excited to finally bring it to market,” according to John Giaimo, Publisher of Realty Times. “Being able to create custom programming is truly unique to the platform. This can be used for member and subscriber centric programming, as well as real estate news and information for the consumers,” Giaimo concludes.
For samples of programming and more information, please visit BringItHomevREO.com/MLS.
About Realty Times and vREO:
Realty Times TV is the latest venture from Realty Times, one of the most-trusted sources of real estate news in America. Its affiliated company Bring it Home Communities is creating a digital platform vREO which adds capabilities such as virtual meetings for brokers, agents, and clients; virtual tours; virtual open houses with augmented reality capabilities; and online learning and certification for agents and brokers. The Bring it Home® Ad Network is powered by Ad Persistence and Veea AdEdge technology, which provides rich media advertising from companies and marketing partners to home buyers.
