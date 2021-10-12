Concrete Pavement Repair Underway on Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete pavement repair is underway on eastbound Interstate 90 between exit 396 (I-29) and exit 402 (Eros exit). The project consists of concrete pavement repair in which the contractor will be sawing and removing broken concrete and replacing it.

A lane closure has been set up in the eastbound driving lane between mile markers 398 and 399. An additional lane closure has also been placed between mile marker 401 to 402 in the eastbound passing lane. The work is scheduled to be complete, and the lane closures removed, by Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for slight delays while traveling through the project. During the project, traffic will be down to one lane through the work zone. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 65 miles per hour with an additional reduction to 45 miles per hour when workers are present.

The prime contractor for this project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids. The overall completion date for the total project is Friday, July 1, 2022.

For more information about the I-90 project, contact Harvey Odens at 605-367-5680 or email Harvey.Odens@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-