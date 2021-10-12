Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the intersection of 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a minor car accident at the listed location. The suspect and the victim were outside of their vehicle exchanging information when the suspect brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, 49 year-old Ricardo Johnson, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

