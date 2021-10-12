October 12 - BallotTrax Returns for November’s Election

Denver, October 12, 2021 - Colorado voters will once again have the opportunity to track their ballots online for this November’s election using BallotTrax, an initiative that was implemented by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020.

“Last year, we introduced a new technological advancement that added transparency and access to our elections, BallotTrax,” said Secretary Griswold. “Based on the incredible success of the program, I’m glad that Colorado voters statewide will again be able to track their ballots this November. This type of innovation ensures that our elections remain the country’s gold standard.”

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received and accepted for counting. Last year, over 1.6 million voters used BallotTrax to follow their ballots. Voters who enrolled last year will automatically be signed up for BallotTrax this November, while those who wish to enroll can do so at www.GoVoteColorado.gov by selecting the link for “Sign up for BallotTrax”.

The City and County of Denver will continue to operate its separate but similar system, BallotTRACE, while the remaining 63 Colorado counties will again use BallotTrax. Denver voters who wish to enroll can do so at www.GoVoteColorado.gov by selecting the link for “Sign up for BallotTRACE.”.

For more information on Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election, to register to vote, or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.