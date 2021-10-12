Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,986 in the last 365 days.

October 12 - BallotTrax Returns for November’s Election

Denver, October 12, 2021 - Colorado voters will once again have the opportunity to track their ballots online for this November’s election using BallotTrax, an initiative that was implemented by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020.

“Last year, we introduced a new technological advancement that added transparency and access to our elections, BallotTrax,” said Secretary Griswold. “Based on the incredible success of the program, I’m glad that Colorado voters statewide will again be able to track their ballots this November. This type of innovation ensures that our elections remain the country’s gold standard.”

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received and accepted for counting. Last year, over 1.6 million voters used BallotTrax to follow their ballots. Voters who enrolled last year will automatically be signed up for BallotTrax this November, while those who wish to enroll can do so at www.GoVoteColorado.gov by selecting the link for “Sign up for BallotTrax”.

The City and County of Denver will continue to operate its separate but similar system, BallotTRACE, while the remaining 63 Colorado counties will again use BallotTrax. Denver voters who wish to enroll can do so at www.GoVoteColorado.gov by selecting the link for “Sign up for BallotTRACE.”.

For more information on Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election, to register to vote, or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

You just read:

October 12 - BallotTrax Returns for November’s Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.